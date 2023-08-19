Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Societe Generale raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.