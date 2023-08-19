Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

BDRFY opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $28.10.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

