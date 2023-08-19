Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Bearing Lithium Corp. (CVE:BRZ – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 19,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 87,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Bearing Lithium Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 22.04 and a current ratio of 22.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28.

Bearing Lithium Company Profile

Bearing Lithium Corp. operates as a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. It owns 17.14% in the Maricunga lithium brine project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

