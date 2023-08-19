Barclays Cuts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $15.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BILI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC reduced their target price on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Bilibili Stock Down 6.4 %

BILI stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $14.37. 10,025,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,457. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $2,955,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $687,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

