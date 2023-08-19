Barclays Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $333.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $310.00 to $333.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $327.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.83 and a 200 day moving average of $303.76. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $329.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

