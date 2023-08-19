Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Banner Stock Performance

BANR opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.01. Banner has a twelve month low of $41.57 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $150.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. Banner had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

