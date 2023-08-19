Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NTB opened at $28.57 on Thursday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

