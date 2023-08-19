Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 738.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
