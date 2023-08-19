Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70. Approximately 328,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 831,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

BOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,912,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,581,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 367,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 292,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

