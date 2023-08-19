Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) PT Lowered to $43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLX. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

BLX stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 6.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

