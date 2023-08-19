Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $141.97. 451,308 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.