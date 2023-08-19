Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes $319,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,744,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after buying an additional 205,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,832. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI
S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,367. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.82. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.