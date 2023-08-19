Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes $265,000 Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 17.3% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,187,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,475,000 after buying an additional 764,055 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth about $3,283,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth about $5,000,000. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YMM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. 2,070,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,687. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $247.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

