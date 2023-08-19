Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.80. 1,209,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,108. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $147.64 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.57.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

