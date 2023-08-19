Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 49.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 106.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $1,608,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAR traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.44. 332,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,587. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.88 and a 200 day moving average of $202.20.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.79 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 500.85% and a net margin of 18.37%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 36.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

