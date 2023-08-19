Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1,097.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,198 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up 4.4% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vale by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,773,000 after buying an additional 2,305,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vale by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after buying an additional 15,047,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,630,000 after buying an additional 198,699 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Vale by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 8,928,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,524,000 after buying an additional 739,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vale by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,532,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,206,000 after buying an additional 938,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank cut Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Vale stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,482,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,099,878. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4056 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.63%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

