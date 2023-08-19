Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $688,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 31,456 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,867,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 68,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GDX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,334,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,880,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.