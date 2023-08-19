Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Acquires Shares of 2,265 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VHT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.04. 125,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,628. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.17.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

