Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,179,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,377 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 305,511 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.