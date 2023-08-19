Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $381,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Welltower by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Welltower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 47,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

