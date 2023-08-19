Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $230,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,238,000 after buying an additional 221,645 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after buying an additional 139,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 272,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 115,448 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

