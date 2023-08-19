Balancer (BAL) Hits Market Cap of $189.12 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $189.12 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00014114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 58,624,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,623,922 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

