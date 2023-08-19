B. Riley Increases Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $45.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PLCE traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 570,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,999. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $344.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The business had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

