B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 11,319 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,319 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at IQVIA
In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA
IQVIA Stock Down 0.1 %
IQVIA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.98. 1,077,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $241.86.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IQVIA
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.