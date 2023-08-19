B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 827,033 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $25,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,267,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,186,018 shares of company stock worth $252,710,698. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

