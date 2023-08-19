B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,286 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $85,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,633,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.18. 6,020,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,073. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $245.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

