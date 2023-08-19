B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,772 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Yum China were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,052 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. 2,859,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Yum China

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.