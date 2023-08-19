B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $36.55 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.08% of Cintas worth $36,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.44. 652,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,152. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $518.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

