B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $30.68 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $30,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,939,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 29,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.84. 1,307,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,815. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.23. The stock has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $194.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

