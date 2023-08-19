B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $27.02 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36,276 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $10,199,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,174 shares of company stock valued at $39,130,853. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.45. The stock had a trading volume of 59,916,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,898,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

