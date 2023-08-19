B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $11.75 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Avantor were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 67.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,248,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $27.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

