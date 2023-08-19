B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $391,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,411. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $294.62. The company has a market capitalization of $185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

