AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered AXT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

AXTI stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. AXT has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in AXT by 37.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 113,006 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AXT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXT in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AXT by 289.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AXT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 116,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

