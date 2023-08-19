AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Guido J. Neels Acquires 10,000 Shares

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) Director Guido J. Neels acquired 10,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,259 shares in the company, valued at $417,062.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,921,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,799,000 after acquiring an additional 263,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,049,000 after acquiring an additional 118,764 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

