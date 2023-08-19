Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given New GBX 480 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 470 ($5.96) to GBX 480 ($6.09) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.79) to GBX 525 ($6.66) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 532 ($6.75) to GBX 481 ($6.10) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Aviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.91) to GBX 470 ($5.96) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.10) to GBX 475 ($6.03) in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Aviva alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aviva

Aviva Price Performance

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Shares of AVVIY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 212,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,611. Aviva has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.