Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading 3.3% Higher

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.95. 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Avidbank in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Avidbank from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $169.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

