Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.18. Avid Technology has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after buying an additional 2,977,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after acquiring an additional 710,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 31.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 602,451 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 36.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 630,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

