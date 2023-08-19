Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.20.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.54.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

