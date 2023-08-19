Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 33,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $5,646,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $251.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,848. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.20.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.54.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

