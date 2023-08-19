Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,037 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $650,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,547,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $530,210,000 after buying an additional 303,805 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.68. 975,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $234.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.22.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

