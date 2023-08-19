Audius Reaches Market Capitalization of $173.32 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $173.32 million and $6.63 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,194,342,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,620,023 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

