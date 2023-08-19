ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.63

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.63 and traded as low as $40.51. ATS shares last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 11,829 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATSAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ATS from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on ATS from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ATS to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get ATS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATSAF

ATS Stock Down 0.0 %

About ATS

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63.

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.