Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.6 %

META traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $283.25. 35,347,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,445,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.82 and its 200-day moving average is $241.78. The company has a market cap of $728.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,309 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

