Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

NASDAQ ATAT traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $20.15. 1,174,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. Atour Lifestyle has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at $18,971,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth $11,011,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 118.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter worth $9,202,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth $5,014,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.