Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Deal W. Hudson Sells 2,348 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $82,555.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atlanticus Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.70. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Atlanticus by 123.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atlanticus by 37.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATLC. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Stories

