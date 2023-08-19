AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 6.7% in July

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AstroNova Stock Performance

AstroNova stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.42 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AstroNova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstroNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Recommended Stories

