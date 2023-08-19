AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 6.7% in July

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AstroNova Stock Performance
AstroNova stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.42 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
