Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,960.38

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,960.38 ($24.87) and traded as high as GBX 1,991 ($25.26). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,966 ($24.94), with a volume of 544,197 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.37) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Associated British Foods to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($27.27) to GBX 2,250 ($28.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,075 ($26.32).

The firm has a market cap of £15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,020.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,000.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,961.03.

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 45,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($25.46), for a total transaction of £910,274.85 ($1,154,731.51). 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

