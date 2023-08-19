Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target Lowered to C$0.90 at CIBC

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

Ascot Resources Company Profile

AOT traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,623. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.22 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

