Ascent Group LLC Sells 9,903 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $62.27 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

