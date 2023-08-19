Ascent Group LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $181.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.50.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.