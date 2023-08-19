Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $158.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average of $161.50. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

